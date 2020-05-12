St Joe’s holding drive through graduation celebration for seniors on Thursday

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB)–St. Joe’s Collegiate Institute is holding a drive through, social distancing celebration to honor the 157 members of their Class of 2020.

It’s being held Thursday at 4 p.m., the originally planned graduation date.

School officials say students will wear their graduation garb to drive through the school parking lot with their families to be celebrated by faculty and staff.

The school also says there will be a classwide “watch party” later in the evening, where students and their families will view a pre-recorded graduation ceremony video.

