Stanley G. Falk students and staff adjusting to the new normal

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB)–This new school year has forced teachers and administrators to take even more creative approaches to teaching amid the pandemic.

The Stanley G. Falk School is no exception, and the school is already a unique environment for at-risk students.

Classrooms feature six students, with two teachers.

That allows for social distancing and keeps the number of students in the building at an appropriate threshold to meet pandemic guidelines.

The school has not had to revert to a hybrid model like other school districts.

A virtual option is still available for families who feel more comfortable working remote.

The day is broken down in a schedule that still allows students to interact with peers, as well as take part in counseling.

There are also office hours built into the day so that students and parents can get help one-on-one from teachers.

And it’s not just the physical space.

Staff is taking care of students mental health too, offering weekly check-in sessions.