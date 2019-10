KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB)– Students and staff at St. Joe’s collected more than 150 coats to go to families in need.

They say they’ve been collecting them for the past several weeks.

It’s all part of Colvin Cleaners’ annual Coats 4 Kids program to collect winter gear for people in need in Western New York.

Students and staff at St. Joe’s contribute with their own donation every year. They say it’s part of the school’s mission.