Teachers at Ken-Ton schools learning how to “stop the bleed”

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB)–Kenmore and Tonawanda schools are learning how to “stop the bleed.”

The James V. Ryan Paramedic Foundation donated 60 practice tourniquets to the school district.

First responders have been training staff on how to use these tools.

Organizers say bleeding out is the most common cause of preventable death in a trauma situation.

That’s why they’re pushing more people to learn how to use the kits.

The “stop the bleed” kits will be put inside all of the rooms in the ken-ton school buildings.