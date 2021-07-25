Village of Kenmore gets its first-ever public art mural

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — You’re probably familiar by now with Buffalo’s many murals.

But new this week, a local artist is painting the village of Kenmore’s first-ever public art mural. Painting is already underway on the side of Mojo Market, a cafe on Delaware Avenue.

Folks who wanted to bring public art to Kenmore tell News 4 this has been about a year in the making.

Muralist Nicole Cherry hopes her work leads to more projects.

“So far, everyone’s loving the mural. They are asking about if they can get more, I’ve had a couple of people ask me if I can paint their garage already just today alone, so people are really interested in art in Kenmore, so I think it’s going to be a trending thing,” said Muralist of Folk Art at Mojo Market, Nicole Cherry.

Cherry says these flowers will bring a pop of color to Delaware Avenue.

The mural is set to be unveiled during the village-wide event “Discover Kenmore” on Saturday.