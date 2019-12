KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Village of Kenmore is temporarily suspending its winter parking ban through January 1.

“Given the above-average temperatures, and knowing many people will be visiting over the holidays, the village is temporarily lifting the winter parking ban,” Mayor Patrick Mang said.

If we get heavy snow before the first of the year, the village could reinstate the parking ban.

While the ban is in place, there is no on-street parking allowed between 2 and 6 a.m.