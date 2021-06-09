Western New York father and son duo team up to open a brand-new eatery in Kenmore

BUFFALO, N.Y (WIVB) — Mike O’Connor has always had a dream of opening his own restaurant. So for him, with over 15 years in the foodservice industry, launching Mike & Pop’s Bistro and Tavern with his father, Michael “Pops” O’Connor, was a dream come true.

The restaurant can be found at 3020 Delaware Avenue in the town of Kenmore and saw its opening day yesterday. With a full-service bar, and a lunch, dinner, and brunch menu, this is one business that’s sure to please.

For more information on Mike & Pop’s Bistro and Tavern, click here.