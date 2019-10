ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)–23 fallen firefighters, including one who served in Western New York, have been added to a memorial in Albany.

Among those honored, Joseph Benintende, a firefighter with the Ellwood Volunteer Fire Company Number 1 who died in 1973.

This ceremony took place today in Albany and also paid tribute to the families of fallen firefighters.

The memorial was dedicated in 1998. It now has 2,500 names on it including those who gave their lives in the line of duty since the year 1811.