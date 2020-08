KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB)–An eye-sore in the Village of Kenmore is gone for good.

Today, crews demolished a home on Euclid Avenue that sat empty for more than a decade.

The Erie County Clerk’s Office says their Zombie Property Program became aware of the home last fall.

They say the building’s roof was falling apart, the porch was collapsing, and it had become infested with rodents.

The Clerk’s Office says it worked with a mortgage company to pay for today’s demolition.