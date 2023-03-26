BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kissing Bridge announced via Facebook on Sunday that the slopes are closing for the year.

In a season during which opening day was postponed, warm temperatures affected the resort’s ability to consistently make snow, and Western New York was hit with two massive snowstorms, Kissing Bridge acknowledged this year’s struggles in the announcement, while thanking those who came out and still made the season possible.

“2022-2023 has been a season like no other & we want to take a minute and thank everyone that has made it happen,” the post said. “Despite the struggles that came with this winter our amazing staff continued to show up and our loyal customers made the best of what old man winter gave us.”

The announcement thanked the resort’s visitors and said to check back for events throughout the year.