GLENWOOD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kissing Bridge is set to open for skiing and snowboarding on Friday at 4 p.m.

This will be its 60th season.

Friday’s opening of the central area includes two lifts, five slopes and two terrain parks.

Additional slopes are expected to be open soon.

More details can be found by calling Kissing Bridge at (716) 592-4963 or clicking/tapping here.