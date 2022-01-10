Lackawanna, Town of Tonawanda make changes due to rise in COVID cases

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The rise in COVID-19 cases has prompted some local governments to make changes to their operations. Two of them are Lackawanna and the Town of Tonawanda.

Starting this week, Lackawanna City Hall will be open by appointment only. Mayor Annette Iafallo says anyone who has business with the city court should reach out to the court directly.

The city hall will still operate during normal hours on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Also starting Monday, the Town of Tonawanda will conduct all of their board, planning, and zoning meetings virtually.

Monday night’s town board meeting will be conducted via Zoom. It’s open to the public and will begin at 7 p.m.