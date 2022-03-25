LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Firefighters in Lackawanna are getting a new training center.

New York State Senator Tim Kennedy announced $235,000 from the state to build the facility. Kennedy said the pandemic put a new focus on the work that first responders do each day.

Lackawanna Mayor Annette Iafallo says the center will take training to even greater heights.

“Providing firefighters with enhanced training is vital for maintaining the department’s high standards for quality and safety,” Iafallo said.

Senator Kennedy said the money will also help pay for jaws-of-life training equipment.

It will be built on Steelawanna Avenue in Lackawanna.

The city plans to have it up and running by this fall.