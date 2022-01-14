Assemblymen help feed Lackawanna and Buffalo families

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — Assemblymen Jon Rivera and Patrick Burke were out helping to feed families this morning.

Nearly 1,600 boxes of fresh produce will be distributed to community organizations throughout Lackawanna and Buffalo. Organizers say these groups are better access points to the community and this food should help a lot of families.

“Between the pandemic, the weather and a lot of troubles we’ve been seeing in the community,” said Rivera, “We know that any opportunity we can to come together healthfully, and with family especially, it’s a good day.”

The distribution was coordinated with support by St. Anthony church and Lackawanna Mayor Annette Iafallo.