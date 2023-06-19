LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer paid another visit to Western New York on Monday morning alongside Sen. Tim Kennedy, Lackawanna Mayor Annette Iafello and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

The reason has to do with federal funding. Schumer is pushing for investment in places like the former Bethlehem Steel site, now known as Renaissance Commerce Park after Erie County and the Industrial Land Development Corporation signed a 140-acre purchase agreement in 2017.

There, he introduced the ONSHORE Act, an acronym that stands for “Opportunity for Non-developed Sites to Have Opportunities to be Rehabilitated for Economic Development.”

According to Schumer’s office, Bethlehem Steel once employed more than 35,000 people at its height. While speaking at the site, the U.S. senator talked about reviving jobs in manufacturing as a way to spur economic activity.

“The ONSHORE Act is a vital piece of legislation that, when combined with the historic investment for domestic manufacturing I passed into law in the CHIPS & Science Act, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and the Inflation Reduction Act, will help bring manufacturing back from overseas to Upstate New York, and in the process create thousands of good-paying jobs for New Yorkers,” Schumer said.

Schumer’s office describes the ONSHORE Act as a way for municipalities to get federal assistance for workforce development, infrastructure and site readiness via the Economic Development Administration. More specifically, it would provide $100 million annually over five years “for a Critical Supply Chain Site Development Grant Program within the Economic Development Administration (EDA),” Schumer’s office said.

“The success of Renaissance Commerce Park and the growth momentum we are seeing now did not happen overnight,” Erie County Industrial Development Agency President and CEO John Cappellino said. “It took a great public-private partnership more than ten years to develop these build-ready parcels, which is now paying dividends with over $90 million in private investment and hundreds of quality light manufacturing and warehouse/distribution jobs.”