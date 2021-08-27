ATV rider goes off cliff in Lackawanna

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An ATV rider went off a cliff in Lackawanna on Thursday night.

The Hamburg Water Rescue Unit responded to the scene, which they described as “near the [second] windmill,” around 7:45 p.m.

Multiple first responders eventually got there, including a Mercy Flight helicopter, which “landed on the shoreline near the [approximately] 90-foot embankment,” the Hamburg Water Rescue Unit says.

The ATV rider, who was the vehicle’s only occupant, was found and flown from the scene to a nearby hospital. It’s not clear what kind of condition they’re in.