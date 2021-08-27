ATV rider goes off cliff in Lackawanna

Lackawanna

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo from The Hamburg Water Rescue Unit on Facebook)

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An ATV rider went off a cliff in Lackawanna on Thursday night.

The Hamburg Water Rescue Unit responded to the scene, which they described as “near the [second] windmill,” around 7:45 p.m.

Multiple first responders eventually got there, including a Mercy Flight helicopter, which “landed on the shoreline near the [approximately] 90-foot embankment,” the Hamburg Water Rescue Unit says.

The ATV rider, who was the vehicle’s only occupant, was found and flown from the scene to a nearby hospital. It’s not clear what kind of condition they’re in.

Latest Posts

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now