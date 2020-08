LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB)--Mark Williams, 60, of Lackawanna, accused of engaging in two or more acts of sexual conduct with a child less than 11-years-old, was arraigned before a Lackawanna City Court Judge last Friday on two counts of first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child.

He's additionally charged with possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.