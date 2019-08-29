Cleaning product manufacturer buys 28 acres of land at former Bethlehem Steel site

Lackawanna

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Lackawanna officials reflect on massive blaze at old Bethlehem Steel plant

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s another step forward for the redeveloped Bethlehem Steel Industrial Park.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and the Industrial Land Development Corporation voted unanimously to approve a more than $1 million land purchase agreement this week.

TMP Technologies is buying 28 acres of land at the former steel site in Lackawanna.

Poloncarz says the cleaning product manufacturer’s decision will keep more than 100 jobs in the area, and add 50 new ones as well.

TMP plans to break ground as soon as next month.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss