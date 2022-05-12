LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lackawanna man with a history of domestic violence will spend the next 15 years behind bars, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

In June 2020, prosecutors say Raymond Acker, 40, violated an order of protection by punching, kicking and choking a woman inside a Lackawanna residence.

“The defendant had a history of reported domestic violence incidents with the victim and committed the crime while knowingly in violation of an order of protection,” the District Attorney’s Office said.

The following November, prosecutors say Acker attacked the woman again after unlawfully entering her home. She later went to a local hospital after suffering broken ribs, bruises and an injury to her ear.

This past February, Acker pleaded guilty to felony charges of burglary and criminal contempt. In addition to his prison sentence, Acker will spend five years under post-release supervision. He was sentenced as a second violent felony offender.

An order of protection prohibits him from having any contact or third-party contact with the victim through 2043.