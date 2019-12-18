Erie County officials give update on re-development of old Bethlehem Steel site

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County officials gave an update on the re-development of the old Bethlehem Steel site.

They held a public meeting tonight at St. Anthony Church in Lackawanna tonight. County officials say they want to bring industry back to the land and also add recreational space.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says the progress comes from the county investing time and money into the land.

“For too long, people said the project was too big to take on. It’s just too big to take on. And we basically said to heck with that, that’s not true — we know it can get done. It’s going to take a lot of hard work, rolling up the sleeves, and money to make a difference through the investment we’ve done in Erie County with our partners in the county legislature as well as New York State,” Poloncarz said.

The county bought 150 acres on the old site back in 2017. County officials say they’re getting ready to buy another 90 acres.

They say they plan to start marketing the land next year.