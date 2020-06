LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is seeking feedback on the development of the former Bethlehem Steel site along Route 5.

There will be a public, online meeting on Monday, June 29 at 6 p.m.

The meeting will be broadcast on Zoom. Registration is necessary for attendance and submitting public comments.

Learn more about registering here.

