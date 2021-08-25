EWTN program about Father Baker being filmed in Lackawanna this week

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Filming for an episode of EWTN’s “They Might Be Saints” will take place in Lackawanna this week.

Hosted by Michael O’Neill, “They Might Be Saints” explores the lives of prominent people of religious faith who may someday be deemed saints. This episode will be focused on the life of Father Nelson Baker.

Filming, which is set to take place at the OLV National Shrine and Basilica, will happen on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

