Five-week road construction project to begin week of August 23 in Lackawanna

Lackawanna

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Next week, a major road construction project will begin in Lackawanna.

It will take place on Ridge Road between South Park Avenue (near Our Lady of Victory Basilica) and Route 5.

The work is estimated to take five weeks. During this time, Ridge Road will stay open, but lane restrictions will be in effect.

Delays should be expected.

