Higgins and Poloncarz announce federal funding for new water and sewer systems at former Bethlehem Steel plant

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB)–A federal grant of $2.68 million, awarded through the Economic Development Administration (EDA), to support the construction of replacement water and sewer systems at the former Bethlehem Steel plant, was announced Monday by Congressman Brian Higgins and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

Officials tell us the Buffalo Erie County Industry Land Development Corporation will use the grant to develop 160 acres of land at the site.

“Western New Yorkers know too well the employment and environmental challenges we have faced because of the closure of the former Bethlehem Steel Plant. This federal funding will help accelerate the ongoing investment in this site and continue the collaborative efforts of the County, ECIDA, state, city of Lackawanna, and the private sector in revitalizing this regionally significant area,” Higgins said.

The project will include the removal and replacement of the existing sewer system with new sewer lines, and the rehabilitation of the necessary existing private sewer under Route 5, officials tell News 4.

“The former Bethlehem steel site is coming back to life and attracting new investments, adding economic vitality and bringing jobs to our area,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said. “This critical funding will continue the momentum and expand revitalization efforts at the site, and I thank Congressman Higgins and the Economic Development Administration for their support in helping to build the new Erie County.”