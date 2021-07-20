Police: Explosion occurs in Lackawanna

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police have confirmed to News 4 that an explosion happened this morning on Bedford Ave. in Lackawanna. Unconfirmed reports say it occurred at a house.

People living nearby say they felt it. “My house in Lackawanna felt like someone slammed into it,” one viewer, Gabrielle, said.

Another, Christie, said “My entire house shook and the power is out, in mine and the apartment downstairs.”

Even in nearby West Seneca, the effects of the explosion were felt. “My house shook in West Seneca,” Colleen says.

It’s not clear what caused this explosion, and it’s not known if anyone was injured.

As of 8:26 a.m., more than 580 National Grid customers in Lackawanna were without power. That included the entirety of Bedford Ave.

By 9 a.m., power was restored at the addresses outside Bedford Ave. Power is estimated to be restored there by 9:45 a.m.

(Photo courtesy of Carly Pappas)

(Photo courtesy of Carly Pappas)