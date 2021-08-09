House explosion that killed 92-year-old woman caused by natural gas leak, City of Lackawanna says

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Officials in Lackawanna determined the house explosion on July 20 at 91 Bedford Ave. in the city was caused by a natural gas leak in the basement, but what ignited the explosion is still unknown.

Ninety-two-year-old Irene Sanok died in the explosion, and it caused damage to several neighboring residential properties, Lackawanna officials say.

“We continue to offer thoughts and prayers for the Sanok family during this very difficult time, as well as those families residing nearby who were displaced from their homes,” Lackawanna Mayor Annette Iafallo said.

Iafallo goes on to thank the many agencies who worked on the scene, specifically the Erie County Sheriff’s Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, for working and completing the investigation in a timely matter.

In a press release on Monday, the mayor also recognizes the Lackawanna Department of Public Works for cleaning up Bedford Avenue and Code Enforcement Officers for assisting owners of property damaged by the explosion.

According to Iafallo, the city issued an emergency demolition order for 87 Bedford Ave., and structural evaluation continues for 97 Bedford Ave. based on a structural engineer’s review.