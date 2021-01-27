ILDC approves sale of 9.2 acres of land at former Bethlehem Steel site to Uniland

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The sale of 9.2 acres of land on the former Bethlehem Steel site has been approved by the Buffalo and Erie County Industrial Land Development Corporation (ILDC).

On that property, Uniland Development Company plans to build a 150,000 square foot manufacturing spec building to bring in private businesses.

“My vision for the site was to return manufacturing and other 21st Century businesses to it,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said. “Many had said it could not be done, but this private investment by Uniland follows the recent investment by TMP Technologies, also on the new Dona Street extension, and reinforces just how desirable and conducive the site is to business.”

Uniland is expecting to invest roughly $14.5 million into the site’s development, including $230,000 for the parcel itself.

Construction of the new building will start within one year of the deal’s expected closing date in late spring.

“This new public/private partnership with Uniland will help continue our collective momentum around rebuilding the business base and creating employment opportunities in the City of Lackawanna and Erie County,” said Lackawanna Mayor Annette Iafallo.