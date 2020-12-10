Lackawanna and National Grid finish conversion to LED streetlights

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB)– Lackawanna’s mayor and National Grid announced 2,300 street lights have been converted to energy-efficient LEDs.

The new lights are supposed to last longer, improve visibility, and cost less to maintain.

National Grid put in the work for the conversion, which will save the city’s taxpayers money in the long run.

“With the conversion to LED street lights, Lackawanna is projected to save approximately $25,000 annually, in street light energy costs, resulting in a project payback in less than one year.” Annette Iafallo, Mayor, City of Lackawanna

National Grid’s incentives and rebates also reduced the cost the city had to pay upfront for the lights, to less than $10,000.