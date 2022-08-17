LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lackawanna company is expanding and it’s a move that will bring new jobs to the area.

Ground has been broken on a new $2 million manufacturing facility in Lackawanna. The expansion at Flexiume Sign will bring up to 30 new jobs to the area by next summer and utilize a four acre parcel of city-owned land.

“It’s coming and filling up vacant land that sat here for 30 years, bringing vibrancy to the city , good for our tax base, jobs for our residents, very good news for us,” said Lackawanna Mayor Annette Iafallo.

One the new facility is complete, Flexium will relocate it’s 20 person workforce from the City of Buffalo and add 10 more jobs in Lackawanna. The project is expected to be complete by next summer.