Lackawanna little loop dedicates field to founding member

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB)– The little loop football organization in Lackawanna honored one of the founding members of its group Saturday.

Tony Pagliei has been serving on its board since the start of the group in the 1970s and was the president of the group for 20 years.

The group had a surprise dedication for him.

His son, Kevin Pagliei is now the president of the organization and says this dedication to the field means a lot for the group.

“He’s put his heart and soul into this organization and this city and all the kids in the organization for almost 50 years now. I’m expecting tears in his eyes.” Kevin Pagliei, President of Lackawanna Little Loop Football

Kevin said this dedication shows what Lackawanna is all about and says it is nice to see the community recognize his father.