Lackawanna man accused of sexually assaulting child

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lackawanna man has been indicted on charges of predatory sexual assault against a child, course of sexual conduct against a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child.

Mark Williams, 61, was accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a child who was younger than 13 over a period of time. Prosecutors say this happened in the City of Lackawanna.

Back in July, Williams’ home was searched, and officials say they found evidence that led to his arrest.

After his virtual court appearance, Williams was released under supervision. He must wear an ankle monitor and can only leave his home for medical appointments or legal proceedings with written proof provided to the Erie County Probation Department.

A temporary order of protection has been issued on behalf of the alleged victim.

If convicted, Williams could spend 25 years to life in prison.