Lackawanna man arraigned last Friday on child sex abuse charges

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Mark Williams, 60, of Lackawanna, accused of engaging in two or more acts of sexual conduct with a child less than 11-years-old, was arraigned before a Lackawanna City Court Judge last Friday on two counts of first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child.

He’s additionally charged with possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials say Williams allegedly engaged in these acts over a period of time not less than three months at a location in the City of Lackawanna.

Videos depicting the sexual abuse of the victim were allegedly recovered during the execution of a search warrant at his home on July 24.

Willimas has a felony hearing, scheduled for August 25, at 9:30 a.m.

The judge set bail at $75,000.

