BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 30-year-old Lackawanna man was sentenced for his involvement in a fatal hit and run, the Erie County DA’s office said Thursday.

Emmanuel Muniz-Figueroa was sentenced to serve six months in jail followed by five years probation after pleading guilty to leaving the scene of an incident without reporting personal injury resulting in death.

Muniz-Figueroa pleaded guilty in September 2022 to the charge.

On Aug. 28, 2021, at approximately 2:15 a.m., authorities say, Muniz-Figueroa was involved in a “physical altercation” with a male victim following an argument outside a home on Dona Street. During the altercation, the victim displayed a kitchen knife and Muniz-Figueroa fled the scene in an SUV, authorities say.

Shortly after leaving the area, Muniz-Figueroa drove back to the residence where, authorities say, the victim ran in front of the vehicle and was runover.

According to authorities, Muniz-Figueroa fled the scene without reporting the incident. The victim, 52-year-old Jose Matos, was taken to ECMC where he later died from his injuries.

Muniz-Figueroa, as part of his sentence, was ordered to pay a $2,000 fine and his driver’s license was revoked.