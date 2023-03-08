LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — When the next election cycle is over, Lackawanna’s Mayor hopes to still be in the position she’s in now.

On Wednesday morning, the Lackawanna Democratic Committee announced that not only Annette Iafallo, but City Council President Frederic Marrano and 4th Ward Councilmember Kevin Surdyke are all seeking re-election.

The candidates have been endorsed by both the Lackawanna and Erie County Democratic Committees.

“When I took office in 2020 along with Council President Marrano and Councilmember Surdyke, Lackawanna’s economy was in shambles. A burdensome tax structure in place for almost 40 years made it nearly impossible to attract new businesses to Lackawanna. And those loyal small businesses that did operate here, barely survived. Sadly, some didn’t,” Mayor Iafallo said.

Iafallo has served as Mayor of Lackawanna since January 2020. Her current term expires at the end of this year.

“Our first year in office, we boldly implemented with other members of the Lackawanna City Council, a competitive unified city tax structure which has been a catalyst for attracting the most private development investments to Lackawanna in a generation,” Iafallo says. “This has resulted in solid incremental growth of our city tax base and the availability of good paying jobs with reputable companies in Lackawanna for the first time in decades. And we’re confident there’s much more to come.”

Iafallo and Marrano will share a campaign headquarters on Ridge Road, which is scheduled to open on April 1.