Lackawanna moving trick or treating up a half-hour

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Lackawanna Mayor Geoffrey Szymanski says the time for trick or treating will move ahead a half-hour, but still happen as planned after a conference call with the National Weather Service.

Trick or treating will now be from 5:30-7 p.m.

Szymanski says the move is being made due to the prediction it will be 20 degrees warmer on Thursday, and the bad weather is predicted not to begin until after 8 p.m.

“The following day is supposed to be very windy with temperatures (windchills) near freezing. Parents/Guardians: please check all candy before the kids eat. And remember, candy is a snack and is not to be considered a meal or nutritious. Also, with the wind gusts to be up to 60 mph (late Thursday/early Friday), please secure all items that can go airborne, including flags on your home,” Szymanski added.