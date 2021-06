LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Students in Lackawanna are helping to improve a garden in their community.

Our Lady of Victory students created new metal trellises for the OLV Gardens on Bethlehem Street.

Organizers say they’re trying to add more nature and beauty to Lackawanna.

The students that created these trellises are in the foundry metal shop.

They learn to weld in that program.