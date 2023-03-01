LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 was at the Lackawanna High School and Middle School building where a large police presence was seen.

A teacher within the school district tells us there was a brief lockdown as the result of a threat, which was later deemed not credible.

Roughly 10 cars were seen there, including those from New York State Police, NFTA police, the Erie County Sheriff’s office and the Lackawanna Police Department. By 10:50 a.m., most of the police vehicles had left the premises.

The combined high school-middle school complex is located at 500 Martin Road.