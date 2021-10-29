Leaders break ground on new manufacturing and distribution facility at old Bethlehem Steel site

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — It was an exciting day in Lackawanna.

Local leaders broke ground on a new manufacturing and distribution facility at the old Bethlehem Steel site. That area is now known as the Renaissance Commerce Park.

The 150,000 square foot facility is being built by Uniland on Dona Street. Leaders expect it to be up and running early next summer. Uniland is building it to be flexible to attract different kinds of businesses.

The CEO of Uniland tells us that this project is very important and unique for the company.

“I mean it’s really a great adaptive reuse of an old steel mill and we’ll be bringing jobs back like the 70s,” Michael Montante, Uniland CEO said.

This is the latest development on that commerce park. Earlier this year, TMP Technologies opened a plant there making cleaning products.