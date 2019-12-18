Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert issued for woman with dementia missing in Lackawanna

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been issued by the State Division of Criminal Justice Services.

67-year-old Lydia Santiago has dementia and may need medical attention.

She was last seen at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Ingham Avenue in the City of Lackawanna.

Officials say she was last seen wearing a pink fleece jacket, burgundy yoga pants with flower print, and black sneakers with pink laces. She’s believed to be in the local area and speaks both English and Spanish.

Santiago is a white female, 5’02”, 125 lbs with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call City of Lackawanna Police at 716-822-4900 or 911.