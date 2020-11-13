Mulberry Italian Ristorante temporarily closes after positive COVID test

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mulberry Italian Ristorante in Lackawanna is temporarily closing after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

It’s not clear how long the restaurant will remain closed, but they say it will be “for an undetermined time.” They hope to be open again sometime next week.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant says that the infected employee “was not in contact with any guests.”

While it’s closed, Mulberry Italian Ristorante will be thoroughly cleaned. They say another update will be posted on Monday.

“We wish you good health and we hope to see you once we’re comfortable to safely re-open,” the Facebook post read.