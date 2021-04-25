New Lackawanna store opens in effort to combat food desert with healthy options

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new store in Lackawanna is giving people more access to healthy food.

Yard Sale Produce, founded by Michael Barnes, held its grand re-opening over the weekend.

He grows the produce on his half-acre of land and then sells it to the public.

Advocates say the neighborhood Barnes serves is a food desert and healthy food can be hard to find. Yard sale produce hopes to change that.

“I see they don’t have access to it. So bringing it to them, give the community a chance to raise a family with the right nutritional values in place, rather than the cookies, the ice creams, and things like that. Those should be treats. Those should not be fillers for your daily allowance,” Barnes told us.

Yard sale produce is located on Wilson Street.

