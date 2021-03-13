Notre Dame Academy student collects food for those in need

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Catholic Charities has received thousands of dollars worth of food, all thanks to a kindergartener at Notre Dame Academy. 6-year-old Camryn Sireika was inspired to help people in need, and quickly enlisted her friends and family to help.

“I saw someone living under a tree,” said Camryn. “And I wanted to give them a nice home and food.”

Camryn’s mom said this fundraiser originally started in their back year, but the community came together and they moved to the Russel J. Salvatore Food Pantry & Outreach.

“The Mayor made a generous donation , the fire department made a generous donation, a police department made a generous donation, the department of public works, and we were able to buy food with all of that,” said Rebecca Sireika.

With trucks and minivans piled high, Clara Moran, the Chief Development Officer of Catholic Charities says the donations are much needed, especially this time of year.

“Because Easter is coming we actually asked our supervisors at the pantry what was really in need, boxed scalloped potatoes, cake mix-things that you wouldn’t think about, but we received all of that and so much more.”