LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — More movement is set to happen at the former Bethlehem Steel site, with the Focused Attraction of Shovel-Ready Tracts (FAST NY) grant program providing millions in grant money.

On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office announced nearly $40 million in awards to spread across different locations in the state.

“This funding from the FAST NY program will prepare seven shovel-ready sites around the state that will one day house the industries of the future – from renewable energy to high-tech manufacturing,” Gov. Hochul said.

The Buffalo and Erie County Industrial Land Development Corporation (ILDC) is among the grant recipients. They’re getting $4.75 million for the $6.8 million project.

“This project will expand the Renaissance Commerce Park by supporting construction activities to relocate and expand a 100-year-old freight rail yard, located at the former Bethlehem Steel site,” Hochul’s office said. “This will help to drive economic growth from currently underutilized land through private investment and job creation.”

More than half the money announced Tuesday is going somewhere close to home — Monroe County. The county’s IDA is receiving $20 million for a $27 million project in Webster as they seek to upgrade existing electrical infrastructure while attracting agribusiness and machinery manufacturing.

Additionally, another $63,750 is going to the Town of Lockport IDA to help with a $127,500 project.

“This award for IDA Park South expands the existing 120-acre industrial park by an additional 91 acres, meeting the regional demand for targeted industries that currently does not exist. Additionally, this site neighbors a proposed 60-acre industrial park, creating an attractive industrial corridor for the area,” Gov. Hochul’s office said.

More on Empire State Development’s FAST NY program can be found here.