OLV Basilica celebrates 100 year anniversary

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Our Lady of Victory National Shrine & Basilica is celebrating 100 years since its construction.

Bishop William Turner blessed and placed the cornerstone on the Lackawanna Basilica way back in 1921.

It took almost five years to build the church. OLV calls the Basilica Father Nelson Baker’s dream come true.

“We have a beautiful museum downstairs that tells his life story and how this all came to be, but it truly is a place where miracles are fostered and we hope and pray people will come and find the peace and serenity that this place offers,” said Rev. Msgr. David LiPuma.

Saturday, Bishop Fisher will celebrate the 4:30 p.m. mass and re-bless the cornerstone and a time capsule.