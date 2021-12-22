OLV Basilica gets ready to celebrate Christmas

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Our Lady of Victory National Shrine & Basilica attracts thousands every holiday season. It is hosting Christmas Eve and Christmas Day masses in person and online, this year.

The Basilica will be live streaming all of its Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Masses.

Christmas Eve Masses: 2:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., and Midnight Mass.

Christmas Day Masses: 8:00 a.m., 10:00 a.m., and Noon.

If individuals wish to attend in-person, they are asked to wear a mask and maintain 6 feet of social distance.

Our Lady of Victory National Shrine & Basilica kicked-off its’ Centennial Celebration in 2021. Construction began in 1921 and its’ first Mass was celebrated Christmas Day in 1925.

Father Baker was 79-years-old when the project began.

