OLV Basilica offering in-person and virtual mass this Easter Sunday

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Many local churches are reaching out to the community both virtually and in-person this holy week.

Monsignor David LiPuma at Our Lady of Victory Basilica is hoping to see people return to the pews this Easter Sunday.

“What I hope is that when people start to realize that you need the community. When Christ established a church, it wasn’t just God and me, but he established a church for community. So, there’s strength when we come together. We’re better together.”

Mass will be held three times on Sunday at the Basilica at 8 p.m., 10 p.m., and noon.

People can attend in-person or watch a live stream.