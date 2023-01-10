LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Restoration of the pews at Our Lady of Victory National Shrine and Basilica began this week.

The basilica has partnered with Kittinger Furniture Company for the work. Work has begun on the first 10 rows of pews and flooring.

“Once completed, the process will be repeated three more times going towards the back of the church,” OLV National Shrine & Basilica wrote on Facebook.

While this gets done, the basilica will remain open. It’s all expected to be finished by Holy Week, the week leading up to Easter in the Catholic faith.

As the pews are restored, the floor will be refurbished, as well. Anyone with questions is asked to call the basilica’s rectory at (716) 828-9444.

Pictures from inside the building were shared on social media Monday night.