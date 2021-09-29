OLV National Shrine and Basilica unveil new organ

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Our Lady of Victory National Shrine and Basilica’s organ is getting a huge upgrade.

Wednesday morning 130 new trumpet pipes were installed and the News 4 crew was there to hear organ tuning. These improvements will enhance the sound quality.

“It’s heavenly, it’s magnificent, it’s awesome. It really gives you goosebumps when you hear the organ and you look around and you have the experience of over 2,500 angels smiling down upon you — it really does change your spirit, uplifts you and it’s inspiring,” said Rev. Msgr. David LiPuma, Pastor and Rector, OLV National Shrine & Basilica.

The church celebrated its 100 year anniversary last month.