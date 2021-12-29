OLV Shrine and Basilica will ring church bells on Thursday to honor those who died of COVID-19

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) -- OBGYN Dr. Elana Tal is expecting the birth of her baby girl in about a week. When she sees patients she tells them the Covid-19 vaccine is safe, but some are still holding out on rolling up their sleeves.

“I’ve heard patients say... ‘I've done my research’ ‘ I'm drinking green tea’, which of course there’s no data that supports that drinking green tea protects you from covid. So, mostly it’s these kind of home remedies," said Tal, who is the clinical assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. "It’s not even that people don’t think covid is a risk, it's that everyone is making their own risk-benefit choice, but when they're making that with bad information.”