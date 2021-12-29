OLV Shrine and Basilica will ring church bells on Thursday to honor those who died of COVID-19

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Our Lady of Victory Shrine and Basilica will ring its church bells for one minute Thursday in memory of the more than 820,000 lives lost to COVID-19 in the United States.
The bells, which will be rung at noon, will also honor the healthcare workers who have fought the pandemic.
