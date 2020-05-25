One woman dead after motorcycle crash in Lackawanna

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Lackawanna Police say a motorcycle hit the side of a car coming out of the Tim Hortons parking lot on Route 5 Saturday night.

It happened just before 8 p.m.

Police tell News 4 the passenger of the motorcycle, Amanda Bolstad, was taken to the hospital and later died.

The driver, Clarence Yeager, was also taken to the hospital and is still there.

According to officials, the driver of the car was taken home by a family member.

There are no charges at this time, and the investigation continues.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.